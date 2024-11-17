Alithya Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: CA$0.003 loss per share (vs CA$0.096 loss in 2Q 2024)

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$111.5m (down 5.9% from 2Q 2024).

Net loss: CA$270.0k (loss narrowed by 97% from 2Q 2024).

CA$0.003 loss per share (improved from CA$0.096 loss in 2Q 2024).

Alithya Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.6% growth forecast for the IT industry in North America.

Performance of the market in Canada.

The company's shares are up 5.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Alithya Group's balance sheet.

