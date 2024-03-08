Alithya Group Inc.'s (TSE:ALYA) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alithya Group Inc.'s (TSE:ALYA) future prospects. Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$30m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$39m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Alithya Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the Canadian IT analysts is that Alithya Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of CA$6.8m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 120% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Alithya Group's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Alithya Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Alithya Group's case is 72%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

