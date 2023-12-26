Alison Rose’s name axed from government report after Farage debanking scandal

Alison Rose was forced to step down in July after outrage over the closure of Nigel Farage's bank accounts with Coutts - Andrew Lloyd / Alamy Stock Photo

Dame Alison Rose’s name is to be axed from an official government review into female entrepreneurship over her role in the Nigel Farage debanking scandal.

The former NatWest chief’s surname is to be dropped from the Rose Review, an annual report she has overseen since 2019 into how to boost women in business.

Dame Alison was forced to step down from her role leading the annual review in July in the wake of the scandal over NatWest’s handling of Mr Farage’s account. However, the project continued to bear her name.

Business secretary Kemi Badenoch has now decided to rebrand the review and has ordered a pause on all official communications while a new title is drawn up.

Dame Alison is understood to have accepted the decision.

It is understood that the Government is currently considering how best to continue the review’s work and the potential of new leadership. A source stressed the project itself would continue.

Dame Alison was asked by then Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Robert Jenrick to lead the Rose Review in 2018 amid concerns that too few women were starting businesses. The project was meant to identify barriers faced by women and propose solutions to help overcome them.

As well as producing a yearly report, the Rose Review claims to have provided support, training and opportunities for hundreds of thousands of female business owners across Britain.

News of the review’s rebranding was first reported by the Guardian, citing a letter to the board of directors. Kevin Hollinrake, the minister for small business, sits on the Rose Review board and is understood to have been involved in the decision to rebrand the venture.

The renaming of the Rose Review is the latest fallout from the debanking scandal, which led to the resignation of both Dame Alison and the chief executive of Coutts, a NatWest subsidiary.

NatWest was plunged into crisis Coutts told Mr Farage in June that his bank account would be closed.

A BBC report inaccurately claimed the former UKIP leader was being debanked because he fell below the wealth threshold.

However, internal documents obtained by Mr Farage subsequently showed staff at Coutts had decided his views did not align with its values.

A 40-page dossier, which included minutes from a meeting last November reviewing Mr Farage’s account, raised concerns that he was “xenophobic and racist” and questioned whether having him as a client risked damaging the bank’s reputation.

The BBC subsequently apologised to Mr Farage for its reporting.

Dame Alison stepped down as chief of NatWest in July after admitting she leaked private banking information about Mr Farage to the BBC. Her resignation came after pressure from ministers. Dame Alison has since forfeited £7.6m in pay and benefits over the crisis.

The scandal sparked a major row about cancel culture within financial institutions and led to debanking being listed as one of HarperCollins’ English Dictionary’s words of the year.

Complaints about bank account closures have soared since the scandal. The Financial Ombudsman opened 1,613 new cases related to bank closures in the six months to the end of September - the equivalent of around 268 cases each month.

Regulators have also launched investigations into NatWest and Coutts over the handling of the saga. The City watchdog said earlier this month that Coutts may have breached the rules by failing to give Mr Farage a proper explanation for his account closure.

MPs have launched an inquiry into the problems that small and medium-sized businesses are encountering when trying to access finance.

Harriett Baldwin, chairman of the cross-party Treasury Select Committee, said in November that MPs were “concerned” about the rise in debanking complaints.

The Department for Business & Trade declined to comment. Dame Alison and NatWest were contacted for comment.