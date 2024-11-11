Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) earnings have declined over three years, contributing to shareholders 68% loss

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 68% in that time. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.7% over the last week. Less than a week ago Align Technology announced its financial results; you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the last three years has been tough for Align Technology shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Align Technology saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 14% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 32% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Align Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Align Technology provided a TSR of 15% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 3% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

