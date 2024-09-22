Alight, Inc. (ALIT): Among the Worst AI Stocks To Buy Under $10

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) stands against the other worst AI stocks to buy under $10.

With technology evolving at a dynamic speed, many companies have changed their way of carrying out operations as they focus on integrating AI into their complex and day-to-day activities. Integration of AI into business operations requires significant investment in infrastructure and specialized talent. Experts believe that 2022 was the year in which generative artificial intelligence (AI) exploded in the public's consciousness, and in 2023, the technology started to take root in the business world.

Therefore, 2024 and the upcoming years are expected to be critical years for the future of Al, with researchers and enterprises planning to integrate this revolutionary technology into their operations. Some of the current AI trends that are expected in the upcoming years include multi-modal Al, smaller language models and open-source advancements, GPU shortages, cloud expenses, regulation, copyright, and ethical AI concerns, among others.

Surge in Al Adoption

As per the McKinsey Global Survey on AI, ~65% of respondents have highlighted that their organizations continue to use gen AI, nearly double the percentage compared to the survey conducted earlier. Organizations have been seeing strong benefits from the use of generative AI, reporting both cost decreases and revenue jumps in the segments using AI technology.

The interest in gen-AI seems to have brightened the spotlight. McKinsey mentioned that, for the previous 6 years, adoption of AI by respondents' organizations was hovering at ~50%. However, this year, the survey revealed that adoption increased to ~72%. Notably, the interest has been global in scope. The company’s 2023 survey highlighted that AI adoption didn't reach 66% percent in any region. However, this year over two-thirds of respondents in nearly every region mentioned that their organizations are deploying this transformative technology. Industry-wise, the strongest increase was seen in professional services.

AI's rapid evolution and its potential to shape the future continue to revolutionize several industries throughout the globe. As per a survey published on Forbes Advisor, the most commonly used AI cases in businesses consist of customer relations, cybersecurity, fraud management, digital personal assistants, inventory management, content production, and others. When discussing leveraging the top AI trends, businesses continue to rely on predictive analytics to make strategic decisions. For example, using predictive analytics in the manufacturing industry can help in predicting unexpected machine failures and costly breakdowns.

Another factor because of which AI has seen increased adoption is the deployment of multi-modal Al. It leverages machine learning trained on multiple modalities, like speech, images, video, and traditional numerical data sets. As a result, it helps in creating holistic and human-like cognitive experiences.

Investments in Al

Al investments have been ramping up at an unmatched speed. As per Goldman Sachs Economic Research, global investment in AI technologies should touch $200 billion by 2025. Making investments in generative AI provides potential economic growth and improves labor productivity by ~1% annually. Additionally, the investment in AI can peak as high as ~2.5% to ~4% of GDP in the US and ~1.5% to ~2.5% in other AI leaders.

Global corporate investment in AI saw a strong increase over the past decade. A Stanford University analysis estimated that the sum of assets and acquisitions from minority stakes, private investments, and public offerings came in at $934.2 billion from 2013 to 2022. Moreover, recent investment peaked in 2021, reaching ~$276.1 billion with the evolution of ChatGPT.

As per EY's recent survey, ~30% of respondents highlighted that their business is planning to invest at least $10 million in AI next year. This demonstrates an increase from the current level of 16%. With the transition to the next phase of full-scale AI integration, leaders are required to develop a holistic strategy that recreates the entire enterprise ecosystem to create an AI-centric business model.

Our methodology

We compiled an initial list of 25 possible stocks by sifting through online rankings and ETFs. We then picked the 10 stocks that were the least popular among hedge funds and were trading at less than $10 per share. Finally, the stocks were ranked in the descending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Share Price As On September 19: $7.36

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) offers cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight LumenAI is its next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) engine which bolsters the Alight Worklife platform.

Bears believe that Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s ongoing transformation and leadership changes might weigh over its stock price moving forward. The company’s transition was complicated by a change in its chief executive. The CEO transition brings uncertainty surrounding Alight Solutions. Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) announced a decision to sell its payroll and professional services business. This ultimately brought significant uncertainty regarding the profile and growth of its core business.

In 2Q 2024, the company’s business was impacted by lower volumes, net commercial activity, and project revenue within its Employer Solutions segment. Also, the wind-down of its Hosted business operations weighed over its performance. Its revenue declined 4.1% to $538 million against $561 million in the prior-year period. The company expects its non-recurring project revenues to fall 20% in 2H 2024.

On the other hand, Wall Street seems to be quite optimistic given the recent completion of its cloud migration transformation. As a result of this completion, Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) should achieve $75 million in annualized savings. Now, the company focuses on its technology-rich benefit services business. There are expectations that the company will see double-digit annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings growth for the latter half of 2024.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s adjusted EBITDA margin should expand to ~28%, thanks to the annual cost savings from the cloud migration. Also, the company continues to reorganize its go-to-market structure to target strategic accounts. This should help it in driving more deals.

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on the shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT), giving it a price target of $12.00 on 20th June. Insider Monkey’s 2Q 2024 data revealed that the company was held by 42 hedge funds. Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its second quarter 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is a leading cloud-based human capital technology provider of enterprise-level software that helps businesses and their employees manage critical human resources functions. Through its investments in software and automation, Alight has built a distinct advantage that allows its customers to deliver HR services at a much lower cost while providing a better experience for employees. We slightly trimmed the position early in the quarter when the stock appreciated on the announced sale of a non-strategic business unit and news that an activist investor had initiated a position. Later in the period, the stock declined when Alight announced weaker-than-expected results. We believe the softer quarter will prove to be an isolated event.”

