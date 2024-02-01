Alibaba, Tencent lift Hong Kong stocks to snap two-day declines as markets delay rate cut bets to May

Hong Kong stocks rose after the Federal Reserve left the door open on policy easing, with traders delaying their rate-cut bets to May. A private survey showed China's manufacturing industry expanded for a third month in January.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.4 per cent to 15,539.89 at 3.12pm local time, halting a two-day, 3.7 per cent slump. The Tech Index surged 1.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent.

Alibaba Group rebounded 2 per cent to HK$70.90, snapping a two-day slide. E-commerce peer JD.com added 0.4 per cent to HK$87.15 and Meituan advanced 1.9 per cent to HK$63.75. Online games operator NetEase rallied 2.7 per cent to HK$155.40 and Baidu climbed 1.1 per cent to HK$102.50.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Chinese hotpot restaurant operator Haidilao surged 4.4 per cent to HK$12.80 and Chinese sportswear make Li Ning advanced 5.9 per cent to HK$17.58.

The Fed kept its target rate at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range, unchanged for a fourth straight policy meeting, at its first policy meeting of the year. The decision prompted traders to raise the bets on a rate cut at the third meeting May, after Chair Jerome Powell suggested it would be premature to do so in March.

The odds of a rate cut in March fell overnight to about 35 per cent from about 73 per cent a month ago, according to data compiled by CME Group. There is about 61 per cent chance of a cut on May 1, versus 53 per cent a week ago, and 11 per cent a month earlier.

The Fed statement "suggested the next move will be rate cuts," said Tai Hui, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "History suggests that both equities and bonds can deliver positive return when the Fed cuts rates as a precaution to engineer a soft landing, rather than reacting to a financial crisis or a severe recession."

Story continues

Elsewhere, the Caixin/S&P PMI Manufacturing Index was unchanged at 50.8 in January, staying in an expansionary mode for a third month. It contrasted with the official China PMI index this week that showed a fourth month of contraction.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled by 9.2 per cent in January, the worst since a 9.4 per cent slump in February last year. That setback also ranked as the worst among major equity benchmarks globally, amid worries about China's manufacturing slump, domestic price deflation and the yuan outlook.

Property developers declined after Hong Kong's monetary authority kept its base rate unchanged at 5.75 per cent in lockstep with the Fed's decision. Sun Hung Kai Properties slipped 0.6 per cent to HK$72.40 and CK Asset Holdings dropped 0.9 per cent to HK$34.95.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.2 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.8 per cent.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.