Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s AI Push: Cloud Growth Amidst Revenue Challenges

We recently published a list of 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stands against other trending AI stocks on latest news and ratings.

According to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, artificial intelligence models capable of performing at human levels may emerge as early as 2026. That is, if current advancements hold steady. Amodei compares the path to general artificial intelligence with educational stages. Currently, he notes that we’re starting to get to PhD level, while last year we were at the undergraduate level.

“If you just eyeball the rate at which these capabilities are increasing, it does make you think that we’ll get there by 2026 or 2027”.

He also acknowledged that possible setbacks may exist, such as data shortages, limitations in scaling AI clusters, and potential geopolitical issues impacting microchip supply chains. Previously, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a similar claim, noting that artificial general intelligence can be achieved in five years with the current hardware. According to Altman, the benchmark would pose “surprisingly little” change to society.

Latest Developments in AI

How fast we can get to AGI is a debate of its own. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at the latest developments and innovations shaping the world of artificial intelligence. In its first, a robot has been trained by watching videos of seasoned surgeons, performing the same surgical procedures skillfully as human doctors. The findings, led by Johns Hopkins University researchers, were illuminated at the Conference on Robot Learning in Munich, a top event for robotics and machine learning.

“It’s really magical to have this model and all we do is feed it camera input and it can predict the robotic movements needed for surgery. We believe this marks a significant step forward toward a new frontier in medical robotics.”

In other news, CNBC’s David Faber reports that Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI is raising up to $6 billion at a $50 billion valuation. Musk’s AI startup seeks to “understand the true nature of the universe. Last year, xAI released a chatbot named Grok, modeled after “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” The chatbot aims to directly compete with companies including ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

