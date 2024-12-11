Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Reports Robust AI-Driven Growth in Cloud Services, Expands Industry Collaborations Across Asia

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI Stocks Taking Wall Street by Storm. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stands against the other AI stocks.

Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Monday, December 9th, dragged down by a decline in Nvidia. The plunge pressured the broader technology sector, with investors also turning their attention to an important inflation report due this week.

READ NOW: Top 10 AI News Stories For The Weekend and 15 Buzzing AI Stocks Making Headlines

Investors expect the consumer price index (CPI) data set to be released on Wednesday, while the producer price index (PPI) is anticipated on Thursday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 17-18.

The plunge, however, seems only temporary, and technology stocks are poised to gain in the future. BlackRock anticipates that infrastructure and cybersecurity investments will "shine" in 2025. Jay Jacobs, the firm’s U.S. head of thematic and active ETFs, considers the artificial intelligence boom as a major catalyst. Jacobs said that AI companies need to build out their data centers and that keeping that data safe is also a sound investment play for the New Year.

“If you think about your data, you want to spend more on cybersecurity as it gets more valuable. We think this is really going to benefit the cybersecurity [and the] software community which is seeing very rapid revenue growth based off of this AI.”

Jacobs further stated that even though technology may seem tangible, it is also heavily reliant on physical infrastructure such as energy, materials like copper, and even real estate. These real-world components are essential for supporting the systems that are used every day. He further went on to say that it’s not just the mega-cap tech names that are winning, other semiconductor companies and other data center companies are benefiting from the rise of this theme.

In this regard, AI ETFs can play a significant role in helping investors gain targeted exposure while mitigating some of the risks associated with investing in individual AI stocks. They are a smart way for investors to invest in a theme for seeking longer-term gains.

“Identifying future winners can be very difficult – it’s not always the obvious names that make it in the long-term”.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Story Continues