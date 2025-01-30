Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) the Best Blue Chip Stock to Buy Under $100?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Under $100. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stands against other best blue chip stocks to buy under $100.

Blue chip stocks have long been considered the gold standard of investments, offering a combination of steady growth, consistent dividends, and a reputation for weathering economic downturns.

The term “blue chip” originated from poker, where blue chips were the highest denomination of chips used in the game. In the early 20th century, the term was adopted by financial analysts to describe the stocks of large, well-established companies with a proven track record of success. These companies were considered to be the best of the best. Today, blue chip stocks are typically defined as the stocks of large, well-established companies that have a large market capitalization. These companies are usually industry leaders, with a strong brand, a diverse product or service offering, and a history of consistent profitability. Blue chip stocks offer a relatively low level of risk, particularly when compared to smaller, more volatile stocks. This makes them an attractive option for conservative investors, who are looking to preserve their capital and generate steady returns.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance on December 21, David Wagner, Portfolio Manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, provided a detailed analysis of the current market dynamics and his investment strategy. One of the key points Wagner made was his preference for large-cap stocks over small-cap stocks. This stance was particularly noteworthy given his extensive experience in small-cap investing and running a small-cap strategy for over a decade. Wagner explained that while small caps were not all equal, many passive small-cap investments include a significant portion of unprofitable companies. He cited data showing that passive small-cap investors often had 40% of their assets invested in companies that lacked profitability, which could be a significant risk in a volatile market.

In contrast, large-cap stocks, particularly those in the S&P 500 have a strong operating leverage. Wagner noted that the S&P 500 is projected to see earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% in the following year, driven by revenue growth of only 5%. This operating leverage, he argued, was a unique characteristic of large-cap stocks and provided a compelling reason to favor them over small-caps. He explained that operating leverage amplifies the impact of revenue growth on earnings, which can lead to more significant returns for investors.

