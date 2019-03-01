Alex Jones Tells Joe Rogan: George Soros Offered Me $5 Million to Pump Bitcoin

Alex Jones made his triumphant return to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently, where he discussed Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and his arch-nemesis, George Soros, among other things.

Jones suggested that Soros had reached out to him via intermediaries in an attempt to cool the Infowars founder’s constant attacks on him. Part of the deal, according to Jones, meant agreeing to advertise, or in Jones’ words, ‘pump’ Bitcoin.

ALEX JONES OFFERED MILLIONS TO PUMP BITCOIN PRICE

On episode #1255 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Alex Jones told his host: