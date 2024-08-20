Alex Cooper Inks Multiyear Deal With SiriusXM for ‘Call Her Daddy’ and Exclusive Content, as Podcaster Ends Run With Spotify

Alex Cooper, host of the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, reached a multiyear agreement with SiriusXM that encompasses exclusive programming from her company expected to begin rolling out in 2025.

With the pact, SiriusXM will replace Spotify as Cooper’s distribution and advertising partner. SiriusXM will have exclusive rights for advertising, distribution, content, events and more for Cooper’s flagship “Call Her Daddy” podcast, as well as the lineup of shows from her Unwell Network.

More from Variety

Among other recent podcast pacts, the satellite radio and audio streaming company in January inked a three-year, $100 million-plus deal with SmartLess, the podcast and media company founded by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes giving SiriusXM exclusive distribution and ad-sales rights to its shows.

In addition, SiriusXM bought Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco podcast company for $150 million in 2022 and acquired podcast network and studio Stitcher in 2020 in a deal worth up to $325 million from E.W. Scripps (whose Midroll Media unit bought Stitcher for $4.5 million four years earlier). Last year, SiriusXM shut down the Stitcher app and web-streaming site while retaining the Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks.

“I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM,” Cooper said in a statement. “The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more…I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

Full episodes of “Call Her Daddy” had been available only on Spotify from July 2021 to January 2024, under a deal worth more than $60 million. As of January, the audio-only version of the Cooper-hosted show became available on other audio platforms, while Spotify continued to have exclusive distribution rights to the video version of “Call Her Daddy.”

Story continues

Most recently, Cooper launched media company, Trending, and its subsidiary Unwell Audio Network, alongside her husband and business partner Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment. This media venture will elevate the voices and stories of Gen Z. Unwell Network’s initial talent signings include top creators and influencers who will work with Cooper and the Unwell team to develop a variety of multiplatform concepts and projects.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.