Alex Bowman Learned He Was Disqualified Via Social Media

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Last weekend, when Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass broke the news to NASCAR fans that Alex Bowman was disqualified from his eighth-place finish at the ROVAL, it wasn't just fans who were finding out; it was Bowman, too.

Before NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon, Pockrass, among other media members, caught up with Bowman to get his reaction to being disqualified and losing his spot in the Round of Eight. Bowman admitted to learning the news through a Tweet from the journalist and then threw his phone into a pool to drown out the barrage of texts coming his way.

Things here turned from bad to worse as the impact of his phone hitting the bottom of the pool notified the authorities of a potential car crash.

"Blake [Harris] called me [and] wasn't sure; next thing I got was your tweet," Bowman said to Pockrass. "I proceeded to throw my phone in the pool. My phone proceeded to call 911 and tell them I was in a car crash. My Sunday night wasn't very good. It couldn't happen to anyone else that way, right?"

Hendrick Motorsports made the decision on Monday not to appeal the penalty and accept that they didn't leave enough cushion in weight for the fall-off experience during the race.

"We win or lose as a team," Bowman continued. "We worked really hard and done a lot of things right. Unfortunately, in that situation, we did something wrong. There's really no way around that."

Bowman has won once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and now looks to be the fourth spoiler of the NASCAR playoffs. After six races had been completed, only two active Playoff drivers secured victories: Kyle Larson and Joey Logano. The latter of the two was originally eliminated from the third round and reinstated with Bowman's Disqualification and finish of 32nd at the ROVAL.

