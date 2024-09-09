Advertisement
Aldi UK reports 16% sales rise in 2023

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a branch of Aldi Local, London

LONDON (Reuters) - Supermarket group Aldi reported a 16% rise in sales in Britain and Ireland to 17.9 billion pounds ($23.48 billion) in 2023, and said it would open another 23 new stores by the end of the year as apart of an 800 million pound investment.

The group, which has a market share of 10% according to Kantar data, on Monday reported a pretax profit of 536.7 million pounds, up from 152.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)