Aldi lowering prices on over 240 items this summer including meat, fruit, treats and more

Aldi will be dropping prices on over 240 items this summer to combat inflation.

“With more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row," said Dave Rinaldo, President at Aldi U.S. in a statement.

According to a press release, Aldi will drop prices on seasonal items like "picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods."

“We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season," said Rinaldo.

Inflation: Will it slow down in 2024?

On May 2, the grocery store released a statement that said it plans to save shoppers around $100 million with its price reductions, which is nearly double the amount of money shoppers saved last year when the chain announced a similar campaign.

According to Aldi, shoppers saved over $60 million in 2023.

What will be less expensive?

The following products are among the prices Aldi is reducing this summer:

Specially Selected: French Baguette - was $1.59, is now $1.49

Specially Selected: Macarons - was $4.59, is now $4.19

Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha - was $2.39, is now $2.29

Simply Nature: Organic Pinto/Kidney Beans - was $1.16, is now $0.99

Season’s Choice: Frozen Blueberries 24oz - was $3.99, is now $3.59

USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak - was $8.49, is now $6.99 (through July 10)

Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries 32oz - was $2.79, is now $2.49

