Aldi announces 160 new jobs in expansion

About half of the vacancies will be in stores across Wiltshire [Reuters]

About 160 new jobs are being created in the county as part of a budget supermarket's expansion plans.

Aldi has said that more than 80 of the vacancies would be at their stores across Wiltshire, with 80 jobs available at its distribution centre in Swindon.

The retailer said it is looking for people with all levels of experience to fill the roles.

Communications director, Richard Thornton, added that Aldi has "got something for everyone".

The jobs are part of the chain's ongoing plans to expand across the country.

Aldi said it is focusing on lowering prices and opening stores to bring "high-quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families".

The roles on offer include jobs with salaries of up to £66,000.

There are full and part-time positions including for store assistants, cleaners and store managers.

Mr Thornton added that the chain currently has 1,000 stores, and plans to add a further 500.

