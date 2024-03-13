Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc President and CEO Todd Brady Sells Company Shares

Todd Brady, President and CEO of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX), has sold 183,238 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 183,238 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases that are thought to be related to endogenously generated toxic and pro-inflammatory chemical species known as aldehydes.

The insider transaction history for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc were trading at $3.17 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $176.98 million.

The insider's recent sale represents a significant change in ownership and may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and patterns as part of their investment research.

