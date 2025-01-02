Is Albertsons Companies (ACI) the Best Organic Food and Farming Stock to Invest In?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Organic Food and Farming Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) stands against the other organic food and farming stocks.
The Rise of Organic Food and Farming
Organic farming practices focus on using natural methods to cultivate crops, avoiding synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. This approach not only enhances the quality of food but also contributes to preserving biodiversity and maintaining healthy ecosystems. The organic food and farming sector provides economic benefits as well, creating jobs and supporting rural communities.
The global organic food and farming industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and more sustainable food options. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global organic food market was valued at $244.82 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during 2024-2028 to reach a value of $489.75 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by increasing awareness of health benefits associated with organic products and a growing concern for environmental sustainability.
The 25th edition of the yearbook “The World of Organic Agriculture,” published by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) and IFOAM – Organics International, highlights significant growth in the organic farming sector. Presented in February 2024 at the BIOFACH trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, the report reveals that by the end of 2022, the area under organic management reached 96.4 million hectares. This marks an impressive increase of 26.6% or 20.3 million hectares compared to the previous year.
Australia continues to lead the world in organic farming area, boasting 53 million hectares, an increase of 17.3 million hectares. The report shows that organic farming area increased across all continents, reflecting a global trend towards more sustainable agricultural practices. In terms of producers, the number of organic farmers worldwide rose to 4.5 million in 2022, which is nearly a 26% increase from 2021.
Support for organic agriculture is gaining momentum globally, with many countries implementing action plans to promote organic farming practices. The number of fully implemented national regulations for organic agriculture rose to 75 in 2023, indicating a commitment to enhancing and regulating this sector.
According to the report, the global organic market reached nearly EUR 135 billion in 2022. The United States was the largest market, valued at approximately EUR 56.6 billion, followed by Germany at EUR 15.3 billion and China at EUR 12.4 billion. While some European countries saw a decline in organic sales, Canada and the US experienced growth in retail sales, with increases of 9.7% and 4.4%, respectively. These figures indicate that consumer interest in organic products is strong, particularly in North America, where health consciousness is driving demand.
To compile our list of the 10 best organic food and farming stocks to invest in, we looked for the largest organic food and farming companies. We also reviewed our own rankings and consulted various online resources to compile a list of the best organic food and farming stocks. Next, we focused on the top 10 stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 database of 900 elite hedge funds. The 10 best organic food and farming stocks to invest in are ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them as of Q3 2024.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 58
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is a major player in the US food and drug retail sector, operating over 2,200 stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia. The company is known for its diverse range of banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons, among others. This extensive network is supported by 22 distribution centers and 19 manufacturing plants, which enhances its operational efficiency and product availability. ACI ranks among the best food stocks to invest in.
A key component of Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACI) strategy is its commitment to organic products through its own brand, O Organics. Launched in 2005 with just 150 USDA Certified Organic items, O Organics has grown significantly. By 2018, it had surpassed $1 billion in sales with over 1,000 products. The brand now offers more than 1,500 organic items, including fresh produce, dairy, meats, snacks, baby food and Fair Trade Certified coffee. This expansion reflects a strong alignment with consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food options.
Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACI) focus on affordability and accessibility in organic foods positions it well within the market. The company ensures that ingredients in O Organics products are produced without the use of most synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, antibiotics, added growth hormones, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
Additionally, the company is focused on investing in growing its business and increasing its digital sales. Through the first 28 weeks of fiscal 2024, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reported capital expenditures of $952.3 million, which included store remodels and continued investment in its digital and technology platforms. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s digital sales saw a notable increase of 24%. With its strategic focus on organic products and commitment to innovation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) presents a compelling case for investors interested in the organic food sector.
Overall, ACI ranks 1st on our list of the best organic food and farming stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of ACI as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ACI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.