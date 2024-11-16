Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to attend embassy Trump inauguration party

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to attend the Canadian Embassy's inauguration party in Washington, D.C., where she is to remotely watch the swearing-in of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Her office says the event is to include Canadian and American officials, but it didn't name specific groups or individuals.

The premier's press secretary says Smith has also been invited to speak to a group of conservatives working on climate policy and will be using the trip as an opportunity to build relationships with the Trump administration.

Prior to the U.S. election, the United Conservative Party premier was asked for her thoughts on its potential outcome but appeared impartial.

Smith's government has been cultivating relationships with Republicans and like-minded lawmakers in the U.S.

The province announced earlier this week that Smith has signed onto an energy pact with a group of 12 states, in order to advocate for Alberta’s energy interests south of the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press