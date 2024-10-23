Alberta Pharmacists' Association says government cuts will be detrimental

EDMONTON — The Alberta Pharmacists' Association says government cuts to service compensation fees will be detrimental to pharmacists across the province.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on social media Tuesday that it's reducing reimbursements for two services that pharmacists provide in an attempt to curtail spending.

LaGrange says the province is on track to surpass its pharmacy services budget by $30 million this year.

The main cut is to the fee that pharmacists charge the government for an initial patient assessment for a comprehensive annual care plan.

The government is also cutting the number of annual care plan followup appointments that pharmacists can charge to four per year from 12.

Margaret Wing, chief executive officer of the pharmacists' association, says she's extremely disappointed and that cuts will not only impact pharmacists but also patient care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press