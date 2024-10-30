Albemarle: a Turnaround Stock to Benefit from EV Adoption and Stimulus in China

Investment Thesis

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is one of the most attractive opportunities for turnaround investors because of newly born macro tailwinds for lithium. The stock has been strongly corrected by the markets following lithium price drops and it appears that we have reached oversold conditions.

Albemarle is a cyclical stock with a $12 bn market cap that tends to rise for a few years and then drop sharply. Since more than two decades now, the stock has reached higher highs after rebounding on a higher low. I believe we are at the bottom point in this new cycle and that monetary easing across the globe, China stimulus and continued EV adoption will push the price of lithium and of the Albemarle stock up in the next few years.

Business and Sector Overview

Albemarle is a large American Chemicals company operating three divisions: lithium, bromine specialties and catalysts (Ketjen). The company is highly dependent on the prices of lithium, its core revenue segment being driven by lithium used in energy storage/batteries. The segment represents 73.6% of the company's revenue as per the below chart.

Higher demand for batteries across the globe generates higher revenue for the company, and lower demand has the opposite effect. With Korea generating 28.9%, China 27.1% and Japan 13.5% (in comparison the US generates only 9.7%) of the company's revenue, Albemarle is heavily dependent on demand for energy storage in East Asia.

Price of lithium (tradingeconomics.com)

Lithium is currently trading at 75,000 CNY per ton (roughly $10,600), down from a 600,000 CNY ($85,000) high in 2022. And with recent weakness in lithium prices and an economic slowdown in Asia, in particular in China that is now attempting to stimulate its economy, the price of lithium, as well as the stock and the financials of Albemarle have suffered in the past quarters.

Financials and Balance Sheet

Total revenue reached $9.62 bn in 2023, tripling in two years and carried by strong EV adoption in particular in China and supply chain constraints due to the reopening of the global economy post-covid. However, this year has truly been a year to forget with a 23% drop in revenue on an LTM basis and likely a sharper drop on a 2024 basis. Net income also fell from $1.57 bn to negative LTM income with -$500 mn recorded. Free cash flow will likely end at -$1.1 bn in 2024 before initiating a recovery to end 2026 cash flow positive with $348 mn expected.The recent decline in revenue and cash flow can however be seen as a correction before a continued uptrend.

