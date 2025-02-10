GuruFocus.com
Akzo Nobel India Ltd (BOM:500710) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amid ...
Release Date: February 07, 2025

Positive Points

  • Akzo Nobel India Ltd (BOM:500710) reported a strong performance with an income of 1,056 crores, marking a 2% growth despite challenging market conditions.

  • The coatings business experienced high single-digit growth in value and mid-single-digit growth in volume, indicating a positive trend.

  • The company saw strong performances in the marine, protective, and powder coatings segments, contributing to overall growth.

  • Akzo Nobel India Ltd (BOM:500710) has successfully maintained a robust B2B business, particularly in the marine and protective coatings sectors.

  • The company is expanding its distribution network and product offerings, including the launch of new products like Dulux Promise Freedom, to capture a larger market share.

Negative Points

  • The paints business experienced low single-digit growth in value, indicating challenges in this segment.

  • Profit levels were down by 5%, partly due to a special dividend issued in the previous year, affecting income from fixed funds.

  • The automotive and vehicle refinish segments faced challenges, impacting overall business performance.

  • There were challenges in the coil coating part of the industrial coatings business due to economic issues in export markets.

  • The company is undergoing restructuring, which may create uncertainty among employees and distributors, potentially affecting morale.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the recent budget's consumption boost impact the industry? A: The consumption boost is a welcome move, particularly addressing MSMEs and middle-class tax relief. The effects will be seen starting April, with a potential uptick in consumption sectors by the second half of the year. This could lead to a sharp rise in the paints and coatings business, aligning with expected GDP growth. Unidentified_4

Q: Can you explain the decrease in employee benefit expenses this quarter? A: The decrease is due to the review of employee provisions and actuarial evaluations conducted in the December quarter, which resulted in cost reductions. The underlying employment costs remain intact. Unidentified_6

Q: What is the thought process behind the restructuring of the industrial coatings and R&D business? A: The restructuring is in initial stages, driven by the parent company's request to carve out the powder coatings and R&D business for higher value addition. The International Research Center in Bangalore plays a key role in color development for automotive and specialty coatings. Unidentified_4

