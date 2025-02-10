Akzo Nobel India Ltd (BOM:500710) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amid ...

Release Date: February 07, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Akzo Nobel India Ltd (BOM:500710) reported a strong performance with an income of 1,056 crores, marking a 2% growth despite challenging market conditions.

The coatings business experienced high single-digit growth in value and mid-single-digit growth in volume, indicating a positive trend.

The company saw strong performances in the marine, protective, and powder coatings segments, contributing to overall growth.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd (BOM:500710) has successfully maintained a robust B2B business, particularly in the marine and protective coatings sectors.

The company is expanding its distribution network and product offerings, including the launch of new products like Dulux Promise Freedom, to capture a larger market share.

Negative Points

The paints business experienced low single-digit growth in value, indicating challenges in this segment.

Profit levels were down by 5%, partly due to a special dividend issued in the previous year, affecting income from fixed funds.

The automotive and vehicle refinish segments faced challenges, impacting overall business performance.

There were challenges in the coil coating part of the industrial coatings business due to economic issues in export markets.

The company is undergoing restructuring, which may create uncertainty among employees and distributors, potentially affecting morale.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the recent budget's consumption boost impact the industry? A: The consumption boost is a welcome move, particularly addressing MSMEs and middle-class tax relief. The effects will be seen starting April, with a potential uptick in consumption sectors by the second half of the year. This could lead to a sharp rise in the paints and coatings business, aligning with expected GDP growth. Unidentified_4

Q: Can you explain the decrease in employee benefit expenses this quarter? A: The decrease is due to the review of employee provisions and actuarial evaluations conducted in the December quarter, which resulted in cost reductions. The underlying employment costs remain intact. Unidentified_6

Q: What is the thought process behind the restructuring of the industrial coatings and R&D business? A: The restructuring is in initial stages, driven by the parent company's request to carve out the powder coatings and R&D business for higher value addition. The International Research Center in Bangalore plays a key role in color development for automotive and specialty coatings. Unidentified_4

Story Continues