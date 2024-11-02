Aker Horizons ASA (AKHOF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Financial Challenges and ...

Net Loss: NOK2.2 billion for the third quarter.

ACC Net Loss: NOK47 million, with Aker Horizons' share being NOK20 million.

MRP Commercial Margin: EUR27 million (NOK313 million).

EBITDA: Negative NOK142 million; adjusted negative NOK12 million after impairment adjustments.

Cost Reductions: NOK28 million savings in 2024, with a target of NOK45 million by 2025.

Net Capital Employed: NOK6.1 billion, with NOK3.5 billion funded by debt and NOK2.6 billion by equity.

Available Liquidity: NOK8.8 billion, including a cash position of close to NOK3 billion and an undrawn RCF of EUR500 million.

Net Interest Bearing Debt: Increased to just above NOK3.5 billion from NOK3.4 billion in Q2.

Release Date: November 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aker Carbon Capture's joint venture, SLB Capturi, secured its first US-based project, marking a significant milestone in the carbon capture market.

Mainstream Renewable Power achieved financial close on the 50 megawatt Ilikwa solar project in South Africa, highlighting its strong position in the region.

The South Korean KF Wind project reached major milestones, including securing Environmental Impact Assessment approval, advancing its development.

Aker Horizons' Narvik Green Ammonia project optimization led to reduced complexity and significant CapEx savings.

SuperNode received several million euros in grants and funding, supporting its research and development in superconducting cable systems.

Negative Points

Mainstream Renewable Power recognized an impairment net of tax of EUR134 million due to increased market risk on the Andes Renovables portfolio.

Aker Horizons reported a net loss of NOK2.2 billion for the third quarter, reflecting financial challenges.

The Aukra project was discontinued due to unfavorable market conditions for blue hydrogen.

The Rjukan project's dialogue around liquid hydrogen was terminated, indicating challenges in project advancement.

Aker Horizons' net capital employed was reduced by NOK1.1 billion in Mainstream Renewable Power, impacting financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you confirm that Mainstream's cost base reduction target of EUR45 million is achievable? A: Julie Berg, CFO of Mainstream Renewable Power, confirmed that they have achieved EUR28 million in reductions and are on track to meet the EUR45 million target in 2025 through further cost optimization programs.

Q: How does Aker Horizons plan to recapitalize the balance sheet regarding outstanding debt? A: Kristoffer Dahlberg, CFO of Aker Horizons, stated that with a cash position of NOK3 billion and an undrawn RCF of EUR500 million, they are positioned to fund growth investments. They will evaluate strategic options to optimize the balance sheet for future growth through M&A, incubation, capital recycling, and partnerships.

Story Continues