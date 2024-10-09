Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Advances Amid ...

Total Revenue: $43.6 million in Q2 2024.

Auryxia Net Product Revenue: $41.2 million in Q2 2024, compared to $42.2 million in Q2 2023.

License, Collaboration, and Other Revenues: $2.4 million in Q2 2024, compared to $14.1 million in Q2 2023.

Cost of Goods Sold: $17 million in Q2 2024, compared to $17.3 million in Q2 2023.

Research and Development Expenses: $7.6 million in Q2 2024, compared to $20.2 million in Q2 2023.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses: $26.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to $27 million in Q2 2023.

Net Loss: $8.6 million in Q2 2024, compared to $11.2 million in Q2 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $39.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has made significant progress on the commercial launch of Vafseo, focusing on driving prescriber demand and contracting with dialysis organizations.

The company has received a strong reception from the medical community for Vafseo, with physicians expressing readiness for a new choice in anemia management for dialysis patients.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) is actively engaged in generating new clinical data to potentially expand the benefits of Vafseo, aiming to establish it as a new standard of care.

The company has successfully engaged with dialysis organizations covering nearly 90% of patient lives, indicating strong market penetration potential.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a solid financial position with a cash runway expected to last at least two years, supported by revenue from Auryxia and careful expense management.

Negative Points

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.6 million, a decrease from the previous year's second quarter, primarily due to a drop in license collaboration and other revenues.

The company reported a net loss of $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, although this was an improvement from the previous year's net loss.

There is a potential risk associated with changes in distribution channels for phosphate binders, which could impact supply chain logistics and cause fluctuations.

The company faces challenges in balancing pricing strategies for Vafseo to ensure success during the TDAPA period and sustainability post-TDAPA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) needs to continue generating important clinical data to support the expansion of Vafseo's use beyond the initial target patient groups.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is it still expected that Akebia won't need to expand its sales force or manufacture additional API for the Vafseo launch? A: Nicholas Grund, Chief Commercial Officer, confirmed that the current sales team is sufficient, with only minor adjustments anticipated. John Butler, CEO, added that the medical affairs team has been expanded for protocol development. Erik Ostrowski, CFO, stated that they have sufficient inventory for the launch, with no significant cash outlay required for manufacturing.

Q: How much of the market engagement is enabled through the updated relationship with CSL Vifor? A: Nicholas Grund explained that Akebia was already engaging with dialysis providers for Auryxia, and the Vifor announcement has facilitated further engagement, covering approximately 90% of the patient market. John Butler emphasized the importance of partnerships with dialysis providers for operational and contractual aspects.

Q: Can you provide details on the pricing strategy for Vafseo, particularly for TDAPA and post-TDAPA periods? A: Nicholas Grund outlined that the pricing strategy was designed to ensure success during the TDAPA period and sustainability post-TDAPA, with ESA-like pricing. The strategy also considers the high value of Vafseo in the non-dialysis space. John Butler emphasized the balance between dialysis and non-dialysis market needs.

Q: What proportion of collaborative sales came from Germany and Austria, and are there other countries expected to launch soon? A: Erik Ostrowski noted that there were no revenues from Medice in this quarter as the launch just started. John Butler mentioned that smaller countries like the Netherlands and Nordic countries are expected to launch soon, with larger countries following next year.

Q: How does the VAT pricing decision impact the dialysis market and physician demand? A: John Butler explained that the VAT pricing decision was crucial for enabling physician access and demand, ensuring that the product is part of dialysis providers' formularies. Nicholas Grund added that the pricing structure, including off-invoice discounts and volume-based rebates, has been well-received by customers.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

