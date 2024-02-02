Kim Salem-jackson, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), sold 2,600 shares of the company on February 1, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,736 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing online content and business applications. Its solutions help businesses to provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere.

The insider transaction history at Akamai Technologies Inc indicates a balance of insider activity over the past year, with 39 insider buys and 36 insider sells.

Akamai Technologies Inc EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc were trading at $123.3, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.709 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.36, surpassing the industry median of 26.765 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $123.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $117.48, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

