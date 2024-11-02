GuruFocus.com

Aixtron SE (AIXXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Order Backlog and Strategic ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue Q3 2024: EUR156 million.

  • Revenue 9 Months 2024: EUR406 million.

  • Gross Margin Q3 2024: 43%.

  • Gross Margin 9 Months 2024: 39%.

  • EBIT Q3 2024: EUR38 million.

  • Operating Cash Flow 9 Months 2024: EUR28 million.

  • Free Cash Flow 9 Months 2024: Negative EUR58 million.

  • Cash Balance September 30, 2024: EUR78 million.

  • Order Backlog End of Q3 2024: EUR384 million.

  • Inventory Q3 2024: EUR427 million.

  • Trade Receivables September 2024: EUR116 million.

  • Advance Payments from Customers Q3 2024: EUR119 million.

  • CapEx 9 Months 2024: EUR86 million.

  • Guidance for 2024 Revenue: EUR620 million to EUR660 million.

  • Guidance for 2024 Gross Margin: 43% to 45%.

  • Guidance for 2024 EBIT Margin: 22% to 25%.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Aixtron SE (AIXXF) reported a robust Q3 2024 with solid orders amounting to EUR144 million and revenues of EUR156 million.

  • The company achieved a gross margin of 43%, showing strong improvement due to a better product mix.

  • Aixtron SE (AIXXF) has a high equipment order backlog of EUR384 million, indicating strong future demand.

  • The company has made significant technical progress in silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies, strengthening its market position.

  • Aixtron SE (AIXXF) is well-prepared for the transition to 300-millimeter wafer technology, which is expected to drive future growth in AI and other large volume applications.

Negative Points

  • Aixtron SE (AIXXF) ended Q3 2024 in the lower half of its guided revenue range due to a customer pushing a large project delivery to Q4.

  • The company anticipates flat or slightly lower revenue for fiscal 2025 compared to 2024, indicating potential market challenges.

  • Gross margin for the first nine months of 2024 was down 4 percentage points year-over-year, primarily due to a less favorable product mix.

  • Operating expenses increased to EUR30 million in Q3, driven by higher R&D spending.

  • The global silicon carbide market has built more capacity than demand, posing a challenge for future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is the transition from batch to single-wafer GaN tools progressing, and what feedback have you received from customers? A: The transition is going very well, with the tool providing positive surprises. We've integrated elements from our 200-millimeter technology into the 300-millimeter tool, achieving excellent results in film uniformity and crystalline quality. Customer feedback has been positive, with some results surpassing those of our 200-millimeter tools.

and

Recommended Stories