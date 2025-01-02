Airline tickets ‘to disappear within five years’

Airline tickets will become a thing of the past by the end of the decade, according to the boss of the biggest new airline to launch this century.
Tony Douglas, the chief executive of Riyadh Air, predicted that even phone-based boarding passes would all but disappear by 2030 to be replaced by biometric scans, such as fingerprints, faces and irises. Apps would also become the sole booking option, he predicted.
Physical plane tickets and boarding passes have been in decline since the turn of the millennium as airlines have moved towards digital alternatives. However, paper still persists.
Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, said in October that he hoped to eradicate paper-based boarding passes by May 2025. He said: “We are working towards, from May 1, that everything will be done on the app, nothing will be done on paper any more.”
It means people who do not have a smartphone will be unable to board a Ryanair flight next spring, a potentially controversial change.
Riyadh Air will become the first airline in the world to adopt a digital-only approach that is entirely divorced from conventional booking systems when it begins flying next year.
Existing airline booking systems are based on pre-digital technology created in the 1980s. Riyadh Air will eschew this and instead use a custom-built system designed specifically for smartphones.
Mr Douglas said: “What we’ve designed is something that’s got more in common with Uber and Amazon.
“We’re not starting with a legacy system and therefore we don’t need to switch. Existing airlines are trying to bridge a gap and it’s going to take three to five years for most of them.”
Mr Douglas said his new system would allow customers to do more with their bookings, such as easily making changes to their reservations or placing bulk orders in one go.
He said the aviation industry had been held back in its attempts to modernise by a reluctance to overhaul systems, leaving it trailing other sectors.
He said: “Look at how banking apps have evolved. Five years ago, they were very basic. Now, we do everything on the app. Ditto online shopping and home delivery. Pre-pandemic, people weren’t doing it so often. Now, there’s a knock on the door four times a day.
“If you return an item, you get your money back. Yet if you book a trip involving a number of partner airlines and try to get a refund on one of the flights it takes 10,000 years because it was never designed with that in mind.”
Riyadh Air is set to begin flying next year and is in the process of ordering up to 200 jets. The Saudi start-up will issue tickets digitally by default but it is not clear whether they will initially offer the option to print boarding passes at home or at the airport.
The decision to be digital-first was dictated by demographics. Saudis have an average age of 29, are among the highest per-capita users of Apple devices, TikTok and YouTube and spend more than seven hours a day on the internet, according to Mr Douglas.
In 99pc of cases, a mobile phone is the preferred device, as is the case throughout much of Asia, meaning that booking via airline websites may also be on the way out.
He said: “That’s not necessarily representative of everywhere but, in terms of direction of travel, we think that’s where it’s all going.
“There will be a lot of places where you might not even be typing it in, you will just be going: I want to travel to Riyadh this weekend and I’ve got this much to spend, give me options.”
The new booking system, which has been under development for two years with travel sector e-commerce specialist Flyr, will feature innovations including a shopping cart permitting multiple bookings from family members or business colleagues, even when flying from different cities. Groups will be able to split or combine payments.
Riyadh Air, which is seeking to compete with global carriers including Emirates and Qatar Airways, will use artificial-intelligence-based recommendations as Amazon or music streaming service Spotify do.
Mr Douglas said: “Just like Spotify makes recommendations about what you might want to listen to, we’ll let you know what attractions might appeal to you.
“It might tell you that there are some celebrity chefs doing tasting menus, or that Al Nassr [FC] are playing at home and you can see Cristiano Ronaldo. That might not be of any interest but you’ll know what’s on offer.”