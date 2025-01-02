Airline tickets ‘to disappear within five years’

biometrics

Airline tickets will become a thing of the past by the end of the decade, according to the boss of the biggest new airline to launch this century.

Tony Douglas, the chief executive of Riyadh Air, predicted that even phone-based boarding passes would all but disappear by 2030 to be replaced by biometric scans, such as fingerprints, faces and irises. Apps would also become the sole booking option, he predicted.

Physical plane tickets and boarding passes have been in decline since the turn of the millennium as airlines have moved towards digital alternatives. However, paper still persists.

Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, said in October that he hoped to eradicate paper-based boarding passes by May 2025. He said: “We are working towards, from May 1, that everything will be done on the app, nothing will be done on paper any more.”

It means people who do not have a smartphone will be unable to board a Ryanair flight next spring, a potentially controversial change.

Riyadh Air will become the first airline in the world to adopt a digital-only approach that is entirely divorced from conventional booking systems when it begins flying next year.

Tony Douglas claims Riyadh Air has an advantage as it does not use outdated legacy systems - Neville Hopwood/Getty Images Europe

Existing airline booking systems are based on pre-digital technology created in the 1980s. Riyadh Air will eschew this and instead use a custom-built system designed specifically for smartphones.

Mr Douglas said: “What we’ve designed is something that’s got more in common with Uber and Amazon.

“We’re not starting with a legacy system and therefore we don’t need to switch. Existing airlines are trying to bridge a gap and it’s going to take three to five years for most of them.”

Mr Douglas said his new system would allow customers to do more with their bookings, such as easily making changes to their reservations or placing bulk orders in one go.

He said the aviation industry had been held back in its attempts to modernise by a reluctance to overhaul systems, leaving it trailing other sectors.

He said: “Look at how banking apps have evolved. Five years ago, they were very basic. Now, we do everything on the app. Ditto online shopping and home delivery. Pre-pandemic, people weren’t doing it so often. Now, there’s a knock on the door four times a day.

“If you return an item, you get your money back. Yet if you book a trip involving a number of partner airlines and try to get a refund on one of the flights it takes 10,000 years because it was never designed with that in mind.”

Riyadh Air is set to begin flying next year and is in the process of ordering up to 200 jets. The Saudi start-up will issue tickets digitally by default but it is not clear whether they will initially offer the option to print boarding passes at home or at the airport.

