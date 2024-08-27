Airline SAS in wage deal to end strike, labour union says

OSLO (Reuters) -Scandinavian airline SAS has agreed to a wage deal with cabin crew in Norway, ending strike action that grounded many flights since late last week, a major labour union said on Tuesday.

"This is a big and important win for our members," Norwegian Federation of Trade Unions leader Joern Eggum said in a statement, adding that it had won concessions on pay and working conditions.

SAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A smaller labour union involved in the strike was also not immediately available for comment on whether it had also ended its strike action.

Some 120 SAS employees began striking on Friday, stranding many passengers during the weekend and halting around 50 flights on Monday to press demands for better salaries and working conditions after wage talks broke down.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)