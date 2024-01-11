Airbus posts record orders, keeps delivery crown in 2023

By Dagmarah Mackos

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus on Thursday posted record annual jet orders and confirmed an 11% rise in deliveries, maintaining the top manufacturing spot against Boeing for a fifth year.

Airbus said it had won 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders after cancellations as airlines scramble to renew fleets in 2023. Confirming a Reuters report, it said it delivered 735 airplanes in 2023, leaving its order backlog at 8,598 planes.

