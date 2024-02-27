Airbnb owners face bin collection charges in crackdown on holiday lets

airbnb edinburgh

Airbnb owners in Edinburgh could be charged for their bin collections to “improve street cleanliness” following problems with short-term lets in the city.

The new charge would mimic those already levied by councils in England, including Dorset and Oxford, which mean that all short-let properties no longer qualify for free waste collection.

The plans, to be considered at the council’s environment committee, would be separate from council tax or business rates already paid by owners.

A Edinburgh City Council spokesman said: “As Edinburgh’s vibrant short-term let sector transitions into a robustly regulated and better managed operation, it is important that we reflect on the past problems, and deal with any negative issues.

“Working with operators on waste management will be an opportunity to both increase recycling and improve street cleanliness – this benefits them and our capital.”

Andy Fenner, of the Short Term Accommodation Association (STAA), said: “Councils need to be careful here because there’s an important principle at stake.

“Currently, holiday let owners will either be subject to council tax or business rates. If they pay council tax, then bin collections are included.

“Whichever way you look at it, these rentals are already paying someone for this service, so it’s not clear what the justification for an additional charge would be.”

For a one-night stay on March 28, there are more than 500 rooms or flats available in Edinburgh, ranging from £18 for a bed in an 18-bed dormitory to £1,900 for a home on the outskirts of the city that sleeps 34 people.

There are more than 5,000 available listings on Airbnb and other sites for the city in January 2024, data company AirDNA said, half the number available in January 2019.

An AirDNA spokesman said that while available rooms and flats dropped off during the pandemic, the newly introduced regulations had stopped supply in Edinburgh bouncing back.

This meant that the number of nights stayed in the Scottish capital dropped 41pc between January 2019 and January this year.

Story continues

It comes after Scotland’s government cracked down on short-term let owners.

Bed and breakfast or Airbnb owners must obtain a licence before they can advertise to guests under new rules that came into force in October. The new rules apply even to those who occasionally let out spare rooms.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has introduced a raft of new measures to crack down on short-term lets - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

It is a criminal offence not to have a short-term let licence, and owners can be fined up to £2,500 if they are found to be operating without one.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove launched a consultation on forcing short-term let owners in England to register their properties on February 19.

The new rules will require owners to get planning permission for holiday lets in order to stop them “hollowing out” local communities, although those who let their main home for less than 90 days annually will be exempted.

Meanwhile, Leeds Building Society announced last week that it would stop handing out new mortgages to holiday let owners in North Norfolk and North Yorkshire for 12 months – starting from the end of March. Existing owners won’t be affected.

Leeds Building Society chief executive Richard Fearon said short-term lets have placed “a significant stranglehold” on the pipeline of new homes being built for local people and he is keen to remove it.

Airbnb was contacted for comment.