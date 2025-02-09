Air Transat ending free carry-on baggage for some of its cheapest fares

Air Transat says its new baggage rules will allow travellers to 'only pay for the services they really need,' (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Air Transat will no longer offer free carry-on baggage on its cheapest fares for some flights starting Tuesday.

The Montreal-based airline is matching other Canadian companies, including Air Canada and WestJet, which have also dropped free carry-on baggage for its cheapest fares.

As of Feb. 11, travellers using Eco Budget, the lowest fare option, can only bring a personal item, such as a purse or small backpack, to their seat. All other baggage is subject to fees and will have to be checked, the company said in an email sent to Radio-Canada.

Air Transat is also ending one free checked item for its Eco Standard fare class, its second lowest option, for the same destinations.

The changes will allow travellers using these fares to "only pay for the services they really need," the company said.

The new baggage rules apply to flights to and from South America (with the exception of Peru), the U.S., and on domestic flights within Canada. They do not apply to flights to and from Europe or Morocco, or to flights purchased with a vacation package.

WATCH | MPs grill airline CEOs over carry-on baggage fees:

The policy is in line with similar practices across the industry, the release says, intended to help the company continue to offer competitive base fares, and provide "an accessible travel experience adapted to market expectations."