Is my air fryer listening to me? The household smart devices which link to Facebook and TikTok

Smart devices in our homes may be far too intrusive and collect data that goes beyond necessary basic functions, research has suggested.

The consumer advocacy group Which? assessed several popular smart gadgets across multiple categories, rating them on their privacy practices and how much data they collect.

The findings suggested a trend where manufacturers prioritise data acquisition over user privacy.

All three air fryer models examined required not only precise location data to function but also sought permission to access audio recording on users’ phones. Experts warned these requests often lacked justification.

The Xiaomi air fryer app, for example, connects to various trackers from tech giants like Facebook and Pangle - TikTok’s advertising network - as well as Tencent, a major Chinese technology firm.

The Aigostar air fryer also carried out similar data practices, going as far as to request users’ gender and date of birth during account setup.

Both the Xiaomi and Aigostar air fryers transferred personal data to servers in China, a fact disclosed in their privacy notices but one that many users may overlook.

While the requests were marked as optional, the implications of asking for such information have raised questions.

Harry Rose, Which? magazine editor, said: “Our research shows how smart tech manufacturers and the firms they work with are currently able to collect data from consumers, seemingly with reckless abandon, and this is often done with little or no transparency.”

Other devices aside from air fryers were also tested.

The Huawei Ultimate smartwatch also raised the alarm for requiring nine “risky” permissions - the most of any device tested. Other smartwatch models like the Kuzil and WeurGhy also require user consent for full functionality.

“Risky” permissions are described as giving invasive access to parts of someone’s smartphone.

There were no details on how long companies carry out security updates to protect consumers’ data, leaving them in the dark about the lifespan of their devices’ security features.

Smart TVs were also scrutinised, with the Hisense and Samsung models tested requiring postcodes for setup, and in both brands full addresses were essential.

Samsung’s claim that providing a postcode was optional was challenged by Which?’s findings, which indicated it often felt mandatory during setup.

Which? found that Samsung’s TV app was particularly demanding, requesting eight permissions.

On smart speakers, the Bose Home Portable model stood out by requesting the fewest upfront permissions. However, it raised concerns over connections to Facebook and Google, which can compromise user privacy.

