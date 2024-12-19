Air Canada wins price target boost but investors 'walk away disappointed' by guidance

In This Article:
While two analysts hiked their price targets for Air Canada (AC.TO) after the airline unveiled 2025 and long-term targets at its investor day this week, shareholders “came away disappointed," with the stock dropping around 12 per cent since Monday.
Air Canada released its near- and long-term financial targets on Tuesday, aiming for a 36 per cent jump in 2028 operating revenue, in part due to strong demand for leisure travel across domestic and international routes. The airline forecast that its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) would be in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion.
While the forecast was roughly in line with analysts’ estimate of $3.63 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG, TD Cowen analyst Tom Fitzgerald wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday that “our sense is that investors were looking for EBITDA between $3.7 billion and $4 billion next year.” He also says that the outlook for free cash flow margins and capital expenditure details “disappointed versus expectations.”
“All told, we believe investors were looking for a bigger announcement and came away disappointed,” Fitzgerald wrote.
“Others viewed the language around 2028 and 2030 aspirations not being guidance as indicative that the company lacks conviction in its plan. It’s possible the company is not trying to set the bar too high for itself, and it ends up outperforming these metrics.”
Investor sentiment was negative following the release of the long-term targets on Tuesday, with shares falling nine per cent on that trading day. Shares slipped again on Wednesday, and were trading flat as of Thursday morning. Since Monday’s close, Air Canada’s stock is down about 12 per cent, erasing gains made since early November.
Still, some analysts say the targets Air Canada released are “realistic” and see opportunity ahead for the company, with at least two raising the price target for Canada’s largest airline.
"We attribute the sell-off to profit-taking following a ~55.0 per cent rally in the shares since Oct. 1, with a near-term outlook in line with expectations. We would remain buyers on the weakness given healthy demand conditions, the renewed buyback program, and a significant discount to US peers," ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray wrote. He reiterates an "outperform" rating for Air Canada, and increased his one-year price target from $28 per share to $31 per share.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun reiterates an "outperform" rating for the airline's stock and also hiked his price target from $29 per share to $31 per share. He characterizes Air Canada's medium-term framework as "realistic as it leverages the company's strong competitive moat and strategic position within the Canadian airline industry, and more specifically, capitalizes on its leading position in international and premium travel markets."
Recovery continues in 2025 amid higher costs
Air Canada shares are up about 18 per cent this year, with a significant recovery in its stock price coming in the last three months, after the airline reached a new four-year agreement with its pilot union. However, cost pressures will continue to weigh on the airline next year.
CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang wrote in a research note that 2025 will be an elevated inflationary period in terms of operating costs for Air Canada, albeit the "last" one, "reflecting the headwinds related to the new pilot agreement and upcoming flight attendant negotiations, (air passenger protection regulations), airport fees, and maintenance costs."
"While Air Canada's (free cash flow) outlook post-2027 is below what we had anticipated, it is clear the company does benefit from a number of revenue opportunities that require an investment into its fleet and technology stack," Chiang wrote. Those opportunities include increased demand for premium products and expanding so-called sixth freedom traffic, connecting U.S. passengers to international markets via its Canadian hubs. Chiang reiterates its "outperform" rating, with a 12- to 18-month price target of $28 per share.
"We view its outlook as strategically sound and we believe the company does have flexibility to adjust if the revenue environment changes," Chiang wrote.
While Fitzgerald acknowledges that other stocks among TD Cowen's top picks offer more substantial margin expansion and free cash flow on a faster timeline, Air Canada "remains the 'king of the hill' in a duopoly market and checks off many of the characteristics we look for in airlines." These include a global network, scale at major hubs, premium offerings, a top-tier loyalty program, diverse revenue, and a strong balance sheet.
"The company should have a Goldilocks fleet for its network in a few years, and the ingredients for a run of outperformance are there," he wrote.
With files from Reuters
Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.
Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.