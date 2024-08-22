Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month

Air Canada pilots have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents more than 5,400 aviators at the country's largest carrier, said the vote passed with 98 per cent support on Thursday.

The employees have been negotiating with Air Canada since June 2023, with ongoing talks in Toronto hotels overseen by a federal conciliator.

That process is slated to wrap up this Monday, followed by a 21-day cooling-off period — leaving Sept. 17 as the soonest possible strike date.

Charlene Hudy, head of the union's Air Canada contingent, said the vote sends "a clear message to management" that pilots are willing to take job action to secure a better deal.

"It’s a stale, outdated contract," she said in a phone interview. "There are elements of our collective agreement right now that stem back to just post-bankruptcy."

The airline filed for bankruptcy protection in 2003.

Hudy said the two sides have found consensus in some areas, but that wages and some aspects of scheduling remain sticking points.

Following new contracts between the four biggest U.S. airlines and their pilots over the past 18 months, some flight crews earn roughly double what their counterparts at Air Canada make, she said, pointing to United Airlines in particular.

"We all fly passengers under the Star Alliance. So we're flying the same passengers in the same airspace on some of the very same routes, and those pilots are being compensated dramatically more than us," Hudy said.

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Air Canada's chief human resources officer, said the parties had reached agreement on "many, many articles" of the collective agreement.

She noted the labour stability that marked the decade covered by the now-expired contract.

"But of course, with a 10-year-deal, it creates a bit of pent-up demand. So it's time to refresh that agreement," she said in a video posted to Air Canada's website Thursday.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau told analysts earlier this month that both sides were in agreement on several points and that he hopes to reach a deal in the coming weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press