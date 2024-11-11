Aimia Inc (AIMFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Surge and Strategic Moves

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Aimia Inc (AIMFF) reported a 13% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching $129.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 55% to $15 million, driven by strong performance from core holdings.

The company reached a settlement with its largest shareholder, Miac, which is expected to lift share price overhang.

Aimia Inc (AIMFF) formed a Strategic Review Committee to unlock growth potential and optimize capital structures.

The company successfully monetized its investment in Capital A, crystallizing almost $26 million from the sale of shares and warrants.

Negative Points

Net loss for the period was $1.9 million, although improved from a previous loss of $32.5 million.

Cortland's adjusted EBITDA declined by $300,000 due to advisory fees for a business transformation initiative.

Clear Media faced continued soft demand due to the slow recovery of the Chinese economy.

Cognitive is facing financing challenges, leading to a $2.2 million provision for an expected credit loss.

Aimia Inc (AIMFF) anticipates a decline in cash position due to planned loan repayments by Betto.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Where is Cortland in terms of hitting an inflection point, and what is driving the improvement in EBITDA margins? A: Steve Leonard, President and CFO, explained that Cortland is seeing benefits from strategic initiatives, including a management team and advisory support to build a growth roadmap. Improvements are expected in high-performance synthetic growth and aquaculture industry sales. Tom Fink, Executive Chairman, added that bringing the team together has helped focus on priorities for accelerating growth into 2025.

Q: With the agreement with your major shareholder, do you foresee any strategic changes with the change in board members? A: Tom Fink stated that the agreement with MIAC aligns both parties on the strategic focus of the company. The inclusion of MIAC nominees on the board allows for a shared vision and collaborative efforts to unlock shareholder value, reducing the need for disagreements.

Q: Regarding Clear Media, with the Chinese economic environment underperforming, is there still a potential monetization event for your 10% equity interest? A: Tom Fink mentioned that while they hope for improvement in Clear Media's operating results, they are not waiting indefinitely for China's economy to turn around. The focus remains on core drivers of value like Betto and Cortland.

