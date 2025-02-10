AI race must be led by ‘western, liberal, democratic’ countries, says UK minister

Peter Kyle said AI would have an impact on every part of the economy and society, including national security and defence. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

The artificial intelligence race must be led by “western, liberal, democratic” countries, said the UK technology secretary in a veiled warning over China’s role in the contest, before a global AI summit in Paris.

Peter Kyle spoke as political leaders and tech company bosses gather in France, and after the emergence of a new Chinese force in AI, DeepSeek, rattled US investors and upended assumptions about Silicon Valley’s leadership in the technology.

The tech minister told the Guardian he would use the summit to explain why Britain should be at the forefront of developing AI.

As well as allowing global leaders and companies to “come together and learn from each other”, the summit would give the UK a chance to show why it had the “skills and the scientific pedigree” that were “going to be essential if western, liberal, democratic countries are to remain at the forefront of this critical technology”, he said.

Kyle added that AI would have an impact on every part of the economy and society, including national security and defence.

“Government does have agency in how this technology is developed and deployed and consumed. We need to use that agency to reinforce our democratic principles, our liberal values and our democratic way of life,” he said, adding that he was under no illusion. There were “some [other] countries that seek to do the same for their ways of life and their outlooks”, he said.

Kyle said he was not “pinpointing one country”, but it was important that democratic countries prevailed so “we can defend, and keep people safe”.

The advances made by DeepSeek were described as a “sputnik moment” for the AI industry by one US investor after the Chinese company released a model last month that performed comparably or better than US rivals and was developed at lower cost. Kyle also confirmed last month that British officials would scrutinise the national security implications of DeepSeek and its eponymous chatbot.

Kyle said the emergence of DeepSeek would spur countries and companies at the forefront of the AI race to redouble their efforts in developing the technology. “I am enthused and motivated by DeepSeek. I’m not fearful,” he said.

The AI Action Summit on 10 and 11 February will be co-hosted by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi. Also attending will be the US vice-president, JD Vance, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. China will be represented by the vice-premier, Zhang Guoqing. Leading tech figures attending include the Google boss Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, the chief executive of the company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI. Google’s Nobel prize-winning AI head, Demis Hassabis, will also be at the summit, as well as senior academics and civil society groups.

