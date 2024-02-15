The AI-led bull market is still intact, but investors are offsides with their rate-cut bets, tech bull Gene Munster says

The Nasdaq could double in two to three years on AI bullishness, Gene Munster said.

However, the latest CPI report shows rates still matter and investors may be wrong on their rate-cut bets.



The bullish outlook for tech stocks on the back of artificial intelligence hype remains intact, but investors have to be careful about placing bets on rate cuts, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster said.

The investor reiterated his strong faith in the tech sector of the stock market on Wednesday, emphasizing that the AI wave can push the Nasdaq to double in the next two to three years, but expressed concern that this week's hot inflation data complicates the timeline for rate cuts that investors are anxiously waiting for.

"Investors need to get on the right side in terms of when we're going to see these rates start to go down," Munster said on CNBC's "Squawk Box," saying that investors are still "offsides" when it comes to their bets on the timing of cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Hotter-than-expected January inflation report showed an uptick of 3.1% year-over-year, 0.2% higher than what Wall Street analysts previously forecast. The market reacted to the hot report harshly, with stocks tumbling and many experts predicting a March-cut to be completely off the table.

"It does dampen some of my enthusiasm because as I mentioned, I'm very bulled up about where this ultimately is going to go," Munster said.

The data prompted a sharp drop in tech stocks, with Nasdaq Composite falling 2%. Munster expected that Fed's first rate cut would likely come later than June, adding that the latest inflation report is a good reminder that the data is still important for tech investors in the near term even as they look ahead to lower rates.

Despite the discouraging inflation data, Munster still believes that there is a massive positive lever for stocks related to AI and that the market is set to soar in the coming years as the technology develops.

"The [tech] bubble will burst, but I think we're in the front end of that three to five-year bull market," he said.

