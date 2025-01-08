AI will help workers with their jobs, not replace them, tech executives say

The artificial intelligence revolution will change the jobs market, but it will have an overwhelmingly positive impact on people and work, according to executives at the CES technology show.

The annual convention in Las Vegas is being dominated by products and services claiming to have AI tools at their centre, but some critics of the technology have raised concerns that its automation capabilities will take away jobs from humans.

But senior figures in the tech sector have argued the aim is not to replace humans at work but help improve their working lives by augmenting certain tasks to allow them to focus on other things both professionally and personally.

Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organises CES, told the PA news agency that as AI reshapes industries, jobs and skillsets will also evolve and new opportunities will emerge.

“Certainly it will have an impact on jobs, both positively and negatively. The positive is that it will take away from humans a lot of jobs that are repetitive and that humans don’t want to do – and it will give us longer and healthier lives. It will have cars avoiding car accidents and save us a lot of human misery, but new human skills will be needed to create new jobs,” he said.

“For example, in the auto industry as we move to self-driving – which is generative AI in part – you will have jobs creating new environments and cars. It will create ‘sleeping cars’ that you can buy or rent. It will have entertainment or education, you name it.

“They’ll be new business models, and people have to clean cars and things like that – those services will develop. The rental car markets will change. Those are good things. They’ll be different jobs out there.

“People will have more leisure time, and you’ll find new ways to fill it. I think people have a fundamental need to be productive and helpful.”

Earlier this week, Sam Altman, the boss of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, said the company was confident it could already create what is known as artificial general intelligence – an advanced level of AI defined by OpenAI as one which can autonomously outperform humans in most forms of work.

Mr Altman said he believed early forms of this technology could even start to appear this year to “join the workforce and materially change the output of companies”.

Meanwhile, CES has been littered with demonstrations from firms looking to deploy AI to make home appliances more useful and helpful autonomously.

