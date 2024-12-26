Will AI’s Future Be Shaped by Digital Realty Trust (DLR)?

In This Article:
China's Growing Influence in the AI Race
The rise of Chinese open-source AI models highlights their growing influence in the global AI landscape, challenging traditional proprietary systems. Their accessibility and competitive capabilities signal a shift in the balance of AI innovation. On December 17, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reported that Chinese AI models are advancing rapidly, with several matching or exceeding the performance of U.S. models despite chip restrictions imposed by Washington.
Open-source models, referred to as "open weight," are key to this growth. These models, such as Deepseek and Alibaba's QN, are highly popular on platforms like Hugging Face, allowing developers worldwide to freely access and build applications without strict licensing. The strategy enables Chinese companies to distribute their technology widely and challenge proprietary systems from firms like OpenAI, which rely on closed ecosystems to monetize their models. The growing adoption and strong capabilities of Chinese large language models present a significant challenge to U.S. dominance in the AI sector.
OpenAI’s o3 Surpasses Milestones, Challenging Global AI Competitors
While China is making significant moves in AI, US-based companies are also making strides. OpenAI concluded its 12-day "shipmas" event by unveiling o3, a new reasoning model and successor to o1, along with o3-mini, a smaller version tailored for specific tasks. CEO Sam Altman highlighted the advanced capabilities, including exceptional performance in coding, mathematics, and scientific problem-solving.
The o3 model achieved a groundbreaking 87.5% on the ARC-AGI benchmark, prompting plans to develop a more challenging evaluation. The score shows the model's ability to perform well on tasks that require learning and adapting to new challenges. ARC-AGI is a benchmark used to evaluate how well an AI can acquire new skills beyond its training data. This high score suggests that o3 is advancing toward more general intelligence capabilities. With a strong focus on safety testing and future enhancements, o3 represents a major step forward for U.S.-based AI development.
OpenAI's decision to skip naming the model o2 is linked to trademark concerns with a UK telecom company. While o3 is not yet broadly available, safety researchers can preview o3-mini now, with general availability expected in early 2025.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) offers data center solutions, providing secure and efficient interconnection to global data communities while addressing Data Gravity challenges.
Turing, a Japanese AI company developing full driving automation, has established its computation platform at Digital Realty's NRT10 data center in Japan. The platform, is powered by 96 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Digital Realty’s NRT10 data center, certified as NVIDIA DGX-ready, provides high-density colocation, optimized cooling, and power supply to enhance GPU performance. The collaboration has accelerated Turing’s AI development timeline, reducing it from one year to just three months.
Digital Realty’s Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Serene Nah commented:
"Digital Realty is excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, leveraging our extensive AI experience and expertise to support Turing's groundbreaking AI innovation. By providing a high-performance and flexible data center environment, we are enabling Turing to rapidly deploy and scale their critical AI computations. This collaboration not only accelerates the development of Turing's full driving automation technology but also sets a new standard for the efficient and effective deployment of AI solutions. We are committed to helping Turing and other innovative companies achieve their goals, shaping the future of how the world operates through our advanced AI infrastructures and forward-thinking data center solutions."
Overall, DLR ranks 4th on our list of trending AI stocks on latest news and ratings. While we acknowledge the potential of DLR as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than DLR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
