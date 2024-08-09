AI 'coaching' replacing human instructors at hi-tech Chinese driving school

A driving school in Beijing is training its students with new tools, including autonomous cars featuring artificial intelligence (AI) coaching.

Human instructors are involved, but from a distance in a centralised control room where they monitor multiple vehicles.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.