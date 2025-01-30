Get ahead of the tech curve: aim for Hangzhou, not Silicon Valley

The headquarters of DeepSeek, the AI-powered chatbot, in Hangzhou, in China. Photograph: Agatha Cantrill/AFP/Getty Images

Rachel Reeves is behind the tech curve in proposing to create “Europe’s Silicon Valley” (Report, 28 January). She should surely be considering an equivalent of Hangzhou, home of DeepSeek, the company that knocked $1tn off the value of US tech stocks in a day.

John Lowery

London

• A “spectacular” vertebra has been “found online” (Report, 28 January). Given the recent changes to Meta, I doubt it was Mark Zuckerberg’s.

Dr Jonathan J Ross

Sheffield

• What’s it like to start your holiday in the airport bar (G2, 22 January)? I fancy myself as a Joan Collins-style traveller, so I have a tiny bottle of champagne from the trolley on the plane (to follow the free whisky samples I drank in departures).

Laura Ashton

Haslemere, Surrey

• Is Labour a faithful or a traitor (In this government’s hands, big ideas always end up looking small. Just ask Ed Miliband, 29 January)?

Emma Tait

London

• Amid a decade of could-do-better school reports (Letters, 29 January), I surprised my house master. I still have the newsletter with his account of the cross-country race: “O’Brien, throwing off his usual apathy, came second.” Sixty years later, I can reveal that I didn’t want to miss the early train home.

Dr Richard O’Brien

Highbridge, Somerset

• My maths teacher wrote in my school report: “Neil must learn to stop asking questions.” My maths education didn’t proceed much further after that.

Neil Hanson

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

