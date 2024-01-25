Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Jacqualyn Fouse Sells 10,722 Shares

Director Jacqualyn Fouse executed a sale of 10,722 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $21.64 per share, resulting in a total value of $231,824.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's research and development efforts are driven by its expertise in cellular metabolism and its commitment to providing transformative therapies for patients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,831 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 29 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $21.64 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.202 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.27, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $79.26.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent transaction provides a snapshot of individual activity within the company, investors often look at insider trends and valuations like the GF Value to inform their investment decisions.

