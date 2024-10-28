Agilysys’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) Q3 Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Soars

Hospitality industry software provider Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported Q3 CY2024 results topping the market’s revenue expectations , with sales up 16.5% year on year to $68.28 million. The company’s full-year revenue guidance of $282.5 million at the midpoint also came in 1.9% above analysts’ estimates. Its GAAP profit of $0.05 per share was 71% below analysts’ consensus estimates.

Agilysys (AGYS) Q3 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $68.28 million vs analyst estimates of $67.5 million (1.1% beat)

EPS: $0.05 vs analyst estimates of $0.17 (-$0.12 miss)

EBITDA: $12.19 million vs analyst estimates of $10.3 million (18.4% beat)

The company lifted its revenue guidance for the full year to $282.5 million at the midpoint from $277.5 million, a 1.8% increase

Gross Margin (GAAP): 63.3%, up from 59.9% in the same quarter last year

Operating Margin: 6%, in line with the same quarter last year

EBITDA Margin: 17.9%, up from 13.7% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 8.7%, up from 0.4% in the previous quarter

Market Capitalization: $3.03 billion

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “We are pleased to report another set of excellent results with record revenue for the 11th consecutive quarter at $68.3 million and 16.5% higher than the comparable prior year quarter, 36.6% total subscription revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA of 17.9% of revenue. Fiscal 2025 second quarter July to September sales, measured in annual contract value terms, were the second highest in the company’s history. We have also made good progress with integrating Book4Time into the business and with the strides made towards realizing anticipated synergies and added value.

Company Overview

Originally a subsidiary of Pioneer-Standard Electronics that distributed electronic components, Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) offers a software-as-service platform that helps hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses manage their operations and workflows.

Hospitality & Restaurant Software

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) are two of the largest software categories dominated by the likes of Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce.com. Today, the secular trend of mass customization is driving vertical software that customizes ERP and CRM functions for specific industry requirements. Restaurants are a prime example where a set of customized software providers have sprung up in recent years to create unique operating systems that blend tax and accounting software, order management and delivery, along with supply chain management. Hotels and other hospitality providers are another example.

