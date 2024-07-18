AGCO's (NYSE:AGCO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AGCO, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$13b - US$4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, AGCO has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AGCO compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for AGCO .

So How Is AGCO's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at AGCO are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 80%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what AGCO has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 60% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know more about AGCO, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

