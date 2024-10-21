Afry And 2 Other Swedish Dividend Stocks To Consider

As European markets experience a boost from the European Central Bank's recent rate cuts, Swedish dividend stocks present an interesting opportunity for investors seeking stability amid shifting economic conditions. A good dividend stock in such a climate typically combines consistent payout histories with strong fundamentals, making companies like Afry and others worth considering for those looking to balance growth with income potential.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Sweden

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Bredband2 i Skandinavien (OM:BRE2) 4.63% ★★★★★★ Zinzino (OM:ZZ B) 3.30% ★★★★★☆ HEXPOL (OM:HPOL B) 3.82% ★★★★★☆ Axfood (OM:AXFO) 3.07% ★★★★★☆ Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OM:SEB A) 5.48% ★★★★★☆ Duni (OM:DUNI) 4.97% ★★★★★☆ Avanza Bank Holding (OM:AZA) 5.02% ★★★★★☆ Loomis (OM:LOOMIS) 3.95% ★★★★☆☆ Afry (OM:AFRY) 3.07% ★★★★☆☆ Bahnhof (OM:BAHN B) 3.76% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Afry AB offers engineering, design, and advisory services across the infrastructure, industry, energy, and digitalization sectors in North and South America, Finland, and Central Europe with a market cap of SEK20.27 billion.

Operations: Afry AB's revenue segments include Energy (SEK3.69 billion), Infrastructure (SEK10.43 billion), Process Industries (SEK5.47 billion), Management Consulting (SEK1.69 billion), and Industrial & Digital Solutions (SEK6.83 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

AFRY's dividend payments have increased over the past decade but have been volatile, with drops exceeding 20% annually. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 52.1% and 38.8%, respectively. However, its dividend yield of 3.07% is below the top quartile in Sweden's market. Recent executive changes include CEO Jonas Gustavsson's departure announcement, potentially impacting future strategic direction and dividend stability.

OM:AFRY Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Knowit AB (publ) is a consultancy company focused on developing digital solutions, with a market cap of SEK4.21 billion.

Operations: Knowit AB's revenue is primarily derived from its Solutions segment at SEK3.90 billion, followed by the Experience segment at SEK1.44 billion, Connectivity at SEK1.02 billion, and Insight at SEK898.95 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Knowit's dividend payments have grown over the past decade but remain volatile, with annual drops exceeding 20%, making them unreliable. Despite this, dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 77.3% and 41.6%, respectively. Its dividend yield of 3.38% is lower than the top quartile in Sweden's market. Recent changes in its Nomination Committee could influence future governance and strategic decisions impacting dividends.

OM:KNOW Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Softronic AB (publ) offers IT and management services mainly in Sweden, with a market cap of SEK1.21 billion.

Operations: Softronic AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from its Computer Services segment, amounting to SEK838.92 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Softronic offers a dividend yield of 5.87%, placing it in the top quartile of Swedish dividend payers, yet its payments have been volatile over the past decade. Although dividends are covered by earnings with an 85.5% payout ratio, they are not well-supported by free cash flow due to a high cash payout ratio of 94.5%. The company's price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6x is attractive compared to the broader Swedish market average.

OM:SOF B Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Summing It All Up

