AfroCentric Investment Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: R0.089 (vs R0.31 in FY 2023)

AfroCentric Investment (JSE:ACT) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: R8.79b (flat on FY 2023).

  • Net income: R74.3m (down 59% from FY 2023).

  • Profit margin: 0.8% (down from 2.1% in FY 2023).

  • EPS: R0.089 (down from R0.31 in FY 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AfroCentric Investment shares are down 6.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for AfroCentric Investment (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

