African Media Entertainment's (JSE:AME) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for African Media Entertainment:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = R57m ÷ (R446m - R94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, African Media Entertainment has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Media industry.

Check out our latest analysis for African Media Entertainment

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for African Media Entertainment's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how African Media Entertainment has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of African Media Entertainment's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For African Media Entertainment Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at African Media Entertainment doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, African Media Entertainment is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 88% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing African Media Entertainment we've found 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While African Media Entertainment may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.