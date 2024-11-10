Aflac Incorporated's (NYSE:AFL) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Aflac's (NYSE:AFL) stock increased by 7.0% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Aflac's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aflac is:

15% = US$3.8b ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Aflac's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Aflac seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Aflac's moderate 6.2% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Aflac's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 12% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AFL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Aflac Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Aflac's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 21% (implying that it retains 79% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

