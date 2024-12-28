Is Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Among the Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) stands against the other undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy according to hedge funds.

A dividend aristocrat is an S&P 500 company that not only maintains regular dividend payments to shareholders but also increases its payouts annually. To qualify as a dividend aristocrat, a company must raise its dividends consistently for at least 25 consecutive years.

Michael Clarfeld, Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge, recently talked about why companies that consistently grow their dividends are well-positioned to handle the challenges of 2025. With rising costs, tighter margins, higher interest rates, and inflation on the horizon, Clarfeld is still optimistic about the economy. He pointed to strong employment numbers, upbeat consumer sentiment, and confident businesses, especially after the election. Pro-business policies under the Trump administration could drive investments and growth, which sounds great, but there’s a catch. For instance, bringing manufacturing back to the US would create jobs and boost wages, but it could also increase business costs. After two strong years, Clarfeld doesn’t see much room for big capital gains in 2025. Plus, with inflation sticking around, the Federal Reserve is likely to take a more cautious approach. That said, he sees opportunities in sectors like European and global consumer staples and US energy infrastructure.

Clarfeld is a big fan of dividend growth stocks, calling them a timeless investment. They can act as a safety net during volatile markets and provide steady income, which is especially useful when capital appreciation feels out of reach. He also highlighted how dividends help protect your purchasing power by keeping up with inflation. In his view, dividend growth is a smart and reliable strategy for navigating a potentially bumpy 2025.

Paul Baiocchi of SS&C ALPS Advisors sees dividend investing as a smart move, expecting the Fed to ease rates. According to Baiocchi, investors are shifting from money markets and fixed income to dividend-paying stocks, especially companies with leverage that could benefit from lower interest rates. Similarly, Mike Akins of ETF Action also sees dividend ETFs as a defensive play, highlighting that the companies included typically have strong balance sheets. He notes the growing popularity of dividend-focused ETFs, suggesting that consistent dividends give investors confidence in a company’s stability and financial health. Both experts agree that dividends offer a sense of durability and drawdown protection in uncertain markets.

