Affordable Kohls Items That Make You Look Rich

“Quiet Luxury” and “Stealth Wealth” fashion trends that are here to stay.

Built on timeless pieces, the clothes are functional and carry you through the day.

How do you adopt these fashion trends without overspending? We’ve got you covered.

“I firmly believe fashion is a unique voice that we should all use to communicate to the world who we are, and better yet, who we want to be,” says Gabrielle Arruda, who advocates “strength through style” on her blog, podcast and YouTube channel. “I’m sure you’ve heard the common adage’ dress for the job you want’ and there is a lot of truth to that.”

Looking rich is “not about buying designer labels,” says Ciara O’Doherty, a fashion and lifestyle content creator.

Affordable treasures like these at Kohls can make you look wealthy without breaking the bank.

Women’s Nine West Essential V-Neck Tee

Price: $9.00

A solid, quality t-shirt is the workhorse of any person’s wardrobe. You can dress the Women’s Nine West Essential V-Neck Tee for a casual day out or at work with a cardigan and a blazer. You can also pair the tee with dark jeans and leather sneakers for a polished look.

Women’s Croft & Barrow Smocked Swing Midi Dress

Price: $24

The “Little Black Dress” has been a staple of every stylish woman’s wardrobe since the 1920s when it was first invented. Kohl’s Women’s Croft & Barrow Smocked Swing Midi Dress comes in more than a dozen colors and prints to suit your mood.

Journee Collection Vika Women’s Ballet Flats

Price: $36

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with a pair of Journee Collection Vika Women’s Ballet Flats. These versatile classics come in black and red. While you can sport the black version almost year-round, the red ballet flats add a dash of color in a minimal color palette.

MKF Collection Marlene Vegan Leather Women’s Patent Satchel Handbags by Mia K.

Price: $65

A stylish handbag is essential for getting the wealthy look for less. The MKF Collection Marlene Vegan Leather Women’s Patent Satchel Handbags by Mia K. whispers elegance. It comes in six colors. The navy version provides sophistication while the bronze brings warmth to any outfit.

Relic by Fossil Women’s Matilda Watch

Price: $56

The Relic by Fossil Women’s Matilda Watch delivers classic charm to any outfit. Its minimal two-toned compliments most skin tones. The Matilda Watch is versatile for chic and special occasions, while the delicate watch face is office-appropriate.

