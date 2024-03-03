AFFIN Bank Berhad Just Missed EPS By 20%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's shaping up to be a tough period for AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN), which a week ago released some disappointing annual results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM1.9b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 20%, coming in at just RM0.17 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, AFFIN Bank Berhad's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM2.24b in 2024. This would be a notable 17% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 38% to RM0.24. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM2.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.25 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at RM2.11, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic AFFIN Bank Berhad analyst has a price target of RM2.26 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM1.80. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting AFFIN Bank Berhad is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that AFFIN Bank Berhad is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 17% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.2% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.2% per year. So it looks like AFFIN Bank Berhad is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

